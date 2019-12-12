UNESCAP lauds Baan Mankong housing scheme

BANGKOK – High-level officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) have lauded the government’s Baan Mankong housing scheme as a model for city development, after the group visited communities along Lat Phrao canal in Bangkok.

Some 30 officials, including mayors from 15 cities of eight countries in the Asia-Pacific region, visited communities along Lat Phra canal to study the Baan Mankong housing scheme. The group observed communities from Bang Bua canal in Lak Si district to Lat Phra canal near Chandrakasem Rajabhat University in Chatuchak district.

The foreign officials lauded the Baan Mankong housing scheme as a model of city development, as it improves the quality of life of low income earners and builds community networks. The scheme can be applied to further develop other cities in the region.

The Community Organizations Development Institute has supported community development in eight districts along Lat Phrao canal since 2016, encompassing 7,069 households in 50 communities. The eight districts are Wang Thong Lang, Huai Khwang, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Munag and Sai Mai. So far, the institute has helped 3,302 households, with the remaining households to receive assistance within two years. The development efforts are in line with adam construction project of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).