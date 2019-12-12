Prawn selling campaign helping Thai farmers

BANGKOK – The Department of Internal Trade has devised a campaign with the Thai Aquaculture Association and Makro stores to sell prawns at special prices, to help prawn farmers raise their incomes.

The campaign was introduced to help farmers of giant freshwater prawns in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Suphanburi, by delivering their produce to customers and creating a sales network of farmers and merchants.

Under the terms of this campaign, Makro is purchasing 15 tons of prawns from farmers to be sold at its 100 locations across the country.

The Thai Aquaculture Association President and the Chairman of Ratchaburi Chamber of Commerce Prakob Subyodkaew, said today that the campaign will help boost national consumption of giant freshwater prawns. He said the association anticipates making Thailand the No.1 giant freshwater prawn exporter of the world in five years.

Siam Makro Company Limited’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Corporate Communications, Siriporn Dejsing says the company has long been supporting Thai farmers by purchasing 7,000 tons of prawns from farmers each year, generating 1.6 billion baht in income to farmers. She said prawns sold at Makro stores are selected for their freshness, cleanliness, and safety. Giant freshwater prawns are at present being sold at Makro stores at a special price of 399 baht per kilogram, as a special New Year offer to customers.