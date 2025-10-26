UN mourns Queen Mother, backs peaceful resolution on border issues

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, calling it a “great loss for Thailand” during a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held at the KLCC Convention Center on October 26.

Prime Minister Anutin welcomed the Secretary-General and praised the UN’s vital role in addressing global challenges. Guterres highlighted Thailand’s leadership as host of UN-ESCAP in Bangkok, emphasizing its importance in driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the Asia-Pacific region.



The discussion also covered regional security issues, including the recently signed Thai–Cambodian joint declaration. The Prime Minister reiterated Thailand’s commitment to peace and its role as a responsible neighbor while safeguarding sovereignty and public safety. He outlined conditions for progress, including withdrawal of heavy weapons, demining, online scam prevention, and border encroachment management, as essential steps toward lasting peace and strengthened bilateral relations.





Secretary-General Guterres expressed support for peaceful, law-based resolution of complex border issues, citing Myanmar as another example of the importance of diplomacy and international law. He acknowledged Thailand’s special perspective as a close neighbor and emphasized UN backing for reconciliation and domestic peace initiatives.

Additionally, Prime Minister Anutin presented Thailand’s Complementarities Initiative 2.0, aimed at providing concrete measures to achieve the SDGs in ASEAN, for endorsement during the ASEAN–UN summit.



































