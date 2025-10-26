Border leaders in Surin skeptical of Cambodia despite peace agreement

SURIN, Thailand – Local leaders in the border district of Phanom Dong Rak remain wary of Cambodia’s intentions despite the recent peace declaration signed between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Ban Nong Khanna, Village 8 of Tambon Ta Miang, located near the Ta Muen temple complex, the atmosphere was subdued as villagers continued to express fear following recent border clashes. Many remain concerned about unexploded ordnance still scattered across farmland after fighting between July 24 and 28. EOD officers have cleared some areas, but remnants reportedly remain in cassava fields.



Mr. Sumit, assistant village headman of Nong Khanna, voiced his distrust toward Cambodia, saying that despite the formal signing of the Thai–Cambodian joint statement, he doubts Phnom Penh’s sincerity. “Their leadership is still authoritarian and unstructured. Those responsible for border incursions are often military families and relatives. Bilateral talks have never yielded lasting results,” he said.



Sumit added that even with the involvement of a global figure like President Trump, Thailand should not place blind trust in Cambodia’s promises of peace. He emphasized that the two countries still rely on maps with different scales — a long-standing obstacle to agreement — though he expressed cautious hope that international mediation might finally bring progress after years of failed negotiations. (TNA)



































