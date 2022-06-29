‘Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2022’ in northeast Thailand set to wow visitors July 11-17

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind everyone not to miss out on this year’s Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival, which is one of the most popular of the year’s festivals and which in 2022 will take place from 11-17 July.







The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival marks the start of the three-month Buddhist Lent period, and is a longstanding tradition in the Northeastern (Isan) city of Ubon Ratchathani. A wonderful showcase of Isan culture and heritage, the event is full of colour, dance, music and, most famously, the beautiful and intricately carved candle sculptures, which are paraded through town. These sculptures typically depict different aspects of religious life and are presented to temples.





The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2022 itself runs from 11-17 July, and will be centred around Thung Sri Mueang, a public park located in the heart of the city in front of City Hall. Five district groups will be showcasing their way of life and identities through cultural performances, candle casting and candle-making demonstrations, the sale of local products, and other activities.





Prior to the event week, from 1-12 July, festivalgoers are invited to visit candle-making communities at temples registered for the event, and observe first-hand the a tradition of carving amazing wax effigies and sculptures.

Another key location for the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2022 is at Wat Si Ubon Rattanaram and the grounds in front of the old city hall. Here is where on Wednesday, 13 July (also Asalha Bucha Day) will be eventful with a candle ceremony, a candle contest, an evening procession of intricately carved candles, and a light-and-sound show. Also taking place here on Thursday, 14 July (also Buddhist Lent Day) will be parades of exquisitely carved candles and wax displays both during the day and in the evening, a candle offering ceremony, a light-and-sound show, and the announcement of the candle contest winners.

From 14-17 July, the winner and first and second runners-up award-winning candles will be on show, while all the event’s candles can be viewed through the rest of the month at participating temples from 18-31 July.







For a taste of more Isan culture, those visiting Ubon Ratchathani for the candle festival might like to visit Ban Khampun, a well-known silk weaving production centre. It will be open to the public from 13-15 July, and people can admire the centre’s wonderful architecture, collection of ancient weaving tools and showcasing of weaving techniques and methods. An entrance fee for joining the event at Ban Khampun is 100 Baht per person.







For more information, contact: TAT Ubon Ratchathani Office, Tel. +66 (0) 4524 3770; +66 (0) 4525 0714, E-mail: [email protected].



























































