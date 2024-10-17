U.S. Ambassador meets Thai Minister of Defense on modernization of armed forces, peace in Asia-Pacific region

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Defense has announced the initiation of discussions between Thailand and the United States to strengthen security cooperation and the defense industry. The focus is on knowledge exchange, military modernization, and strategic partnerships.

Robert Godec, the United States Ambassador to Thailand, paid a courtesy visit to Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to congratulate him on his appointment and discuss areas of collaboration.



The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the U.S. Ambassador, highlighting the long-standing cooperation between the two nations, which has produced successful outcomes. The meeting signaled the beginning of expanded cooperation, particularly in military education, the development of armed forces, and the exchange of military equipment. These initiatives aim to modernize the armed forces of both countries and reinforce their strategic partnership, promoting peace in the Asia-Pacific region.

The discussions also covered mutual visits, multi-level meetings, and potential reforms to Thailand’s military conscription system. Thailand is considering adopting a voluntary system similar to that of the U.S. military to enhance efficiency. Both parties emphasized the importance of Thai military personnel participating in U.S.-based training and education programs to facilitate knowledge exchange. Key topics included military equipment procurement, logistics support, and joint military exercises such as Cobra Gold, which symbolizes the enduring Thai-U.S. friendship.







Regional developments were also discussed, with both sides acknowledging the importance of enhancing Thailand’s military capabilities and improving joint operational effectiveness. They addressed growing cyber challenges, committing to closer cooperation in combating cyber threats, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism efforts to ensure the safety of their populations.

The Thai government has prioritized the promotion of its domestic defense industry, focusing on self-reliance and sustainable production of military equipment. This foundation is expected to lead to future expansion into export-oriented defense industries, with the U.S., a global leader in defense technology, seen as a key partner in this effort. (NNT)





































