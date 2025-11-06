Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam, brings heavy rain to 57 Thai provinces through November 9

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a nationwide weather warning as Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall in central Vietnam and begins moving toward Thailand. The storm, now weakening into a tropical depression, is expected to bring widespread heavy rain to 57 provinces through November 9.

According to Somkuan Tonchan, Director of the Weather Forecast Bureau, Typhoon Kalmaegi (KALMAEGI) formed over the central South China Sea and moved west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of around 150 kilometers per hour before reaching Vietnam. It is now crossing Laos and will weaken further into a strong low-pressure cell over upper Thailand, particularly affecting Ubon Ratchathani province and nearby areas.



The TMD warns that the storm system will cause increased rainfall across most regions — especially in the Northeast, North, Central, East, and South — from November 7 to 9. Residents in low-lying and foothill areas are urged to be on alert for flash floods, runoff, and strong winds. Farmers are also advised to protect crops from potential damage due to continuous rain.

Nine provinces — Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Nakhon Ratchasima — are at risk of very heavy rainfall exceeding 90 mm per day.



Another 48 provinces may experience heavy rain between 35–90 mm per day, including:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok, and surrounding provinces.





East: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The TMD advises the public to stay updated through its official website www.tmd.go.th or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1182. (TNA)



































