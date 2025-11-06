Chao Phraya Dam discharge held at 2,700 cu.m./s as Thailand braces for storm Kalmaegi

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reaffirmed on Wednesday that it is doing everything possible to maintain water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam at 2,700 cubic metres per second to prevent flooding in downstream areas, while closely monitoring rainfall from Tropical Storm Kalmaegi, which could bring heavy rain to upper basin regions feeding into the Chao Phraya River.

Thanes Sombun, Director of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology, said the current discharge rate of 2,700 cubic metres per second represents the maximum level caused by heavy rainfall from previous storms across the Ping, Wang, Yom, and Nan river basins in the upper Chao Phraya watershed.



Although the dam still has capacity to store additional water, he explained that rainfall in the areas below the major upstream dams flows rapidly into the Chao Phraya basin, requiring careful management to avoid flooding.

The RID has already implemented water management plans to cope with Kalmaegi, which the Meteorological Department forecasts will bring widespread rainfall across Thailand. The department is diverting as much water as possible into irrigation systems on both sides of the dam to reduce pressure on the main flow channel.





“If water levels in front of the dam rise above control thresholds, it could cause overflow and riverbank flooding in provinces upstream of the dam,” Thanes said, noting that such a situation would widen the impact zone.

The RID has notified the National Water Resources Office (ONWR) to approve a contingency discharge framework allowing releases above 2,700 cubic metres per second if necessary. However, Thanes emphasized that the department will strive to maintain the rate at 2,700 cu.m./s to minimize further impacts on the lower Chao Phraya basin. (TNA)



































