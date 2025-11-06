BMW driver who killed mother and two children jailed but walks free with EM bracelet pending appeal

CHUMPHON, Thailand – The Chumphon Provincial Court on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to four years and seven months in prison without suspension for reckless driving that killed a mother and her two young children last May. The court also fined her 500 baht and ordered the confiscation of her BMW sedan.

The court initially handed down a nine-year, two-month sentence but reduced it by half after the defendant pleaded guilty. She was later granted temporary release on bail of 150,000 baht, with conditions including wearing an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet and being prohibited from leaving the country.



The fatal crash occurred on May 27, 2024, in Tak Daet subdistrict, Mueang Chumphon district, when the defendant’s BMW, traveling at a speed reportedly exceeding 207 km/h, slammed into a motorcycle carrying a mother and her three children. All three victims were killed instantly as they were returning home from tutoring.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene, later claiming she had gone to “look for her cat.”

On July 22, 2025, attorney Dr. Montchai Jongkairatanakul (known as Lawyer Kaew) confirmed that the defendant changed her plea to guilty in court, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings.



In its ruling, the court noted multiple offenses, including driving under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, causing the death of others. It also recognized her attempt to compensate the victims’ family — totaling 5.5 million baht — as a mitigating factor.

Of that amount, the defendant deposited 300,000 baht in court and promised another 200,000 baht by the end of October 2025. The remaining 5 million baht will be paid in installments over eight years.





The insurance company had already paid 4.5 million baht in compensation to the victims’ family.

After sentencing, the court allowed her temporary release during appeal proceedings, provided she wears an EM tracking device, refrains from leaving Thailand, and notifies the court of any change of residence. (TNA)



































