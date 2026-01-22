Thai Anti-Fake News Center flags online scams and health misinformat

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has released findings from the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand (AFNC) on false and misleading content circulating online. DE Spokesperson Wethang Puangsap stated that the monitoring helps address digital threats and raise public awareness about misinformation, scams, and online deception.







The AFNC reviewed 158,735 messages earlier this week. Of these, 2,958 were flagged for verification—most detected through social listening tools, with smaller numbers reported via the center’s LINE Official Account, Facebook, and website. A total of 37 issues required further review, and 10 had already been verified by relevant agencies.

Seven of the verified items drew close public attention. These included two confirmed news reports, four false claims, and one piece of misleading health advice. Among the most serious was a fake Facebook page posing as an overseas employment agency, offering illegal agricultural jobs abroad. The Department of Employment confirmed the company is not licensed and that the page is operated by scammers.





Other misinformation included false claims that migraine symptoms could be treated by pinching the eyebrow with a hair clip or holding salt under the tongue, and misleading health tips involving breathing techniques. One case involved confusion around mine clearance efforts in Si Sa Ket province, where both accurate and fake versions of the story were circulated.

The ministry warned that misinformation can lead to financial losses, data breaches, and public confusion. People are urged to verify information before sharing it and rely solely on official sources. Suspicious content can be reported or verified through the AFNC website, hotline 1111 (press 87), LINE (@antifakenewscenter), Facebook, X, TikTok, or Instagram. (NNT)



































