Truant MPs obstruct quorum needed for parliamentary sessions

With recent parliamentary sessions delayed over a lack of quorum, the House Speaker is asking members of parliament (MPs) to uphold their end of the bargain by attending legislative sessions next year. More hours could be added to the sessions to allow more motions to be processed.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai acknowledged that the absence of a quorum paints the image of Parliament in a negative light.







The insufficient quorum mostly occurs in the evening when some MPs have to leave the main assembly to attend other meetings.

The speaker also reiterated that it is the duty of all sides, especially the coalition that holds the most seats, to meet the quorum for each session. He also said they must attend legislative sessions to pass laws, in addition to their duties as representatives of their constituencies.



House Speaker Chuan is set to discuss the matter with leaders of the opposition, with new measures such as additional meeting hours to be introduced in order to give Parliament more time to deliberate motions and bills.

Opposition leader Dr. Chonlanan Srikaew meanwhile said the issue had already been discussed between the speaker and the opposition whip, with opposition parties pledging to keep the administration in check.

He added that the opposition is willing to support the work of all parliamentary committees, while urging coalition MPs to show due diligence by attending legislative sittings.







The parliament’s first meeting of 2022 has been postponed to comply with COVID-19-related guidelines. The new date will be decided following a situation assessment by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.(NNT)



























