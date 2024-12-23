Tropical storm expected to bring increased rains across Thailand Dec 25-26

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather alert for a depression over the southern South China Sea. The system, as of December 22, was moving west-northwest with sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and is expected to intensify into a tropical storm. It is forecast to reach Vietnam’s eastern coast between December 24 and 25 before weakening into a low-pressure system after making landfall.

The effects of the weather system are expected to bring increased rains across Thailand on December 25 and 26. Scattered rain is forecast for parts of the lower North, Northeast, Central regions, Bangkok, and the East. Southern Thailand is likely to see heavier rainfall as winds from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand carry moisture across the region. The northeast monsoon will also remain active, contributing to the wet conditions.







Rough seas are anticipated, with waves reaching up to 2 meters in the lower Gulf of Thailand and 1 to 2 meters in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea. Thunderstorms in some areas could cause waves to rise above 2 meters. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with stormy conditions.

The TMD has advised people in affected areas to stay updated on weather reports and take precautions, as conditions could worsen over the coming days. (NNT)

































