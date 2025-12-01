Treenuch rallies the Labour Ministry to Hat Yai, delivering critical aid and fast-track repairs for flood survivors

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong has led a team of senior officials to Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, to provide assistance to residents affected by recent flooding and to inspect ongoing recovery operations.

The Minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Labour Wannapong Kotcharak, Deputy Permanent Secretary Santi Nantasuwan, and senior executives from the Ministry of Labour, as well as heads of provincial labour agencies.







The delegation distributed 100 relief kits at a temporary shelter at the Faculty of Science and Technology Building, Songkhla Rajabhat University, before travelling to the Wat Sri Sawang Wong (Wat Koh Suea) community in Hat Yai, where an additional 200 kits were delivered. The Minister also met with affected families to offer encouragement and assess immediate needs.

During the visit, the delegation observed the work of the Skill Development Institute 12 Songkhla, which has deployed teams to repair electrical appliances and motorcycles damaged by the floods. The Department of Skill Development is coordinating with technicians from government agencies, the private sector, and volunteer groups to restore electrical systems in flood-damaged homes. The initiative is expected to help reduce repair costs for affected households and support residents in resuming their livelihoods as quickly as possible. (NNT)



































