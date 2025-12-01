Anutin orders 7-day blitz recovery for Hat Yai as floodwaters recede — aid, repairs, and tourism reboot in motion

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the flood situation in Hat Yai is beginning to improve, with water levels continuing to recede. He highlighted that the area is now entering a phase that supports comprehensive recovery efforts. He instructed all relevant agencies to collaborate under a seven-day rapid recovery plan to restore normal conditions in Hat Yai as quickly as possible.







The rapid recovery plan includes a major clean-up operation, with Hat Yai divided into four zones and supported by thousands of personnel and heavy machinery to remove debris, sediment, and waste within seven days. The Government is also accelerating the restoration of public infrastructure and the repair of damaged homes. A total of 50 Fix-It centers have been established to repair electrical appliances, work tools, machinery, and motorcycles damaged by the floods, helping reduce household burdens and enabling affected residents to resume their livelihoods.

Regarding public health, the Prime Minister emphasized that Hat Yai Hospital will remain fully operational. The Ministry of Public Health is expediting the restoration of the medical system and has set up eight field hospitals to accommodate patients in affected areas. Medical teams have been deployed to provide on-site care, support residents’ health needs, and deliver hygiene guidance during the post-flood period to prevent disease outbreaks.







Regarding recovery assistance, the Government has approved compensation of 2 million baht per fatality resulting from the floods. Registered affected households will receive 9,000 baht in immediate relief. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of ensuring that assistance reaches all groups, including renters and individuals living in informal housing without rental contracts or house registrations. These residents may use water or electricity bills as proof of residence to claim financial support. Additional measures have been introduced for businesses, including debt payment deferrals and one-year zero-interest loans to support liquidity and economic recovery.

The Prime Minister added that the Government aims to reopen Hat Yai for tourism fully within three months and will continue advancing long-term flood-prevention measures to ensure that communities can live safely and sustainably in the future. (NNT)



































