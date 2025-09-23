Traffic police injured as taxi collides during urgent organ transport in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – A traffic police officer was injured on September 22 after a taxi struck him while he was escorting a vital organ to a hospital. The incident occurred at the Suan Misakawan intersection when the taxi failed to slow down at a traffic light turning red.

The officer, riding a motorcycle and part of the Royal Initiative traffic escort team, was transporting a donor lung from Chonburi to Siriraj Hospital. He sustained injuries to his right leg and wrist. Fortunately, the taxi did not collide with the ambulance carrying the organ, allowing it to reach medical staff on time.

Police emphasized the importance of yielding to emergency vehicles and obeying traffic signals, urging drivers to help save lives and support law enforcement efforts.




































