Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin skips UNGA trip to prioritize policy address to parliament

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York due to time constraints, ensuring he can deliver the government’s policy address to the Thai Parliament on schedule.

Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on September 23, Anutin emphasized that the decision does not compromise Thailand’s ability to defend its sovereignty. “The international community is already aware of the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border,” he said, adding that the government’s policy draft is fully complete and ready for presentation.



Anutin cited concerns over potential flight delays that could prevent him from returning in time to present the policy address. “It is more important to manage domestic governance and deliver the policy statement than to attend the UNGA,” he said, noting that the first Cabinet meeting will review the draft policy before submission to Parliament.

The Prime Minister also addressed criticism over giving the military authority in managing border issues, stressing that the government is following proper procedures and that discussions regarding constitutional amendments will be included in the upcoming policy address.



Anutin concluded that public confidence in the government comes from effective administration and support from citizens, not the international stage. He indicated that Parliament will be given three days to review the policy draft before debate, following standard procedure.



































