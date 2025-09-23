Bangkok condo owner vows legal action after neighbor smashes door and threatens with knife

BANGKOK, Thailand – A condo owner in the Rama 9 area has confirmed he will pursue legal action after a neighbor caused significant chaos, damaged property, and threatened him with a knife late at night, Sept. 23. The victim, a young man residing in the building, said he was terrified during the incident. “If the door had been broken down, anything could have happened,” he told reporters. He barricaded himself in his bedroom with objects for protection while contacting police and the condominium management, who did not respond immediately.



The victim has since temporarily relocated and taken leave from work due to safety concerns. He emphasized that he does not seek apologies, believing the law will ultimately deliver justice.

Din Daeng Police have charged the neighbor, 37-year-old Mr. Thian, with two offenses: attempted intrusion and causing public disturbance. Investigations into knife-related offenses are ongoing. Urine tests for ecstasy, methamphetamine, and ketamine came back negative, confirming no drug involvement.



Police initially responded after reports of a domestic dispute, believing it was a routine argument between husband and wife. When officers arrived, the wife informed them her husband had threatened self-harm with a knife. Backup officers were called, and Mr. Thian was later taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up. At the time, authorities did not realize the incident was linked to prior complaints from the condo resident posted on social media.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Thian admitted to the chaotic behavior but denied targeting anyone in particular. He explained the outburst stemmed from accumulated stress over the past year, including caring for his 14-month-old child and managing the family’s finances. On the night of the incident, he had consumed five bottles of soju, which he says contributed to his lack of self-control.





He also denied previously claimed statements suggesting he had harmed others and stressed that CCTV footage shows him moving across multiple apartments, not singling out any particular neighbor. He has expressed willingness to cooperate fully with police and legal proceedings, allowing searches of his unit and leaving knife-related matters to the authorities.

Mediation between the condo owner and Mr. Thian was scheduled on Tuesday. The victim insists that if no agreement is reached, he will continue pursuing legal action. Authorities have stressed that public safety and the victim’s security remain a priority.



































