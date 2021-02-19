Tourism Authority of Thailand offices in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Americas Region weekly update

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas Region, as well as the respective overseas offices in these markets, continue their series of marketing and publicity activities to keep Thailand prominent with potential tourists and travel professionals, as well as to keep the international media updated with its “JJ Weekly News” – now in its 6th edition.







The Americas Region

In North America, TAT is promoting Thailand’s current new normal tourism direction towards safe and sustainable travel.

TAT New York and Los Angeles Offices continue to promote the 3-part ‘Sustainable Community-based Tourism in Thailand’ video series that won Travel Weekly’s 2020 Gold Magellan Award in the destinations promotional video category. Produced in partnership with GLP Films, the series showcase the country’s commitment to sustainability supported by social media content about the responsible travel experiences. The series generated more than 131 million impressions with packages on routes presented in the video now available on www.thailandinsider.com to more than 300,000 members in Canada and the US. Watch the award-winning video at https://www.youtube.com/c/ThailandInsider.







TAT Americas Region is working with tourism stakeholders on ‘elephant care tourism’ by arranging a series of elephant care educational trip for guides, members of the media and students. It is also working with strategic partners to provide care, and assistance to 1,428 elephants, 107 attractions with elephants, and 145 farmers who grow crops for elephants in 16 provinces nationwide.







To celebrate the month of love, TAT New York Office hosted a Thailand-inspired “Treat Yourself with a Virtual Valentine’s Day Self-care Workshop” on 11 February, 2021. The event included a live guided meditation by the Ven. Yuttadhammo Bhikkhu, a Canadian-born Theravada Buddhist monk ordained in 2001, and Ms. Nitchapa Chittkusol, Founder of Enchantry Living and a certified yoga teacher from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre of India.







In addition, TAT New York Office upgraded its “Thai the Knot” specialist programme to allow agents to submit promotional videos and tailor-made presentations. The online channel also provides 24/7 constantly updated information on Thailand’s new normal. Suppliers in Thailand can also submit images and videos to be included in the feature virtual tour videos and 360 photos at www.thaitheknotspecialist.com







Meanwhile, TAT Toronto Office continues to reiterate Thailand’s presence in Canada by participating in the “Future of Travel: A Brand New Year – Virtual Conference” by Travelweek in early February 2021. The virtual event attracted 15,000 travel agents and reached more than 40,000 industry professionals in the Canadian travel trade. TAT also took part in one of the event’s panel discussions to update the market about the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration, Happy Quarantine DIY Activities and Golf Quarantine.







TAT Europe, Africa and Middle East Region

Central Europe

TAT Prague Office and SETTOUR Slovakia jointly promoted the “Winter Escapes to Thailand” packages, inclusive of a 1-2 month stay, quarantine in Bangkok, and a holiday in Phuket, Ko Samui or Krabi. The “Thailand Travel Packages” webinar to highlight the TR-visa and quarantine requirements was held on 11 February, 2021, and was attended by 30 travel agents from the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic.







Eastern Europe

TAT Moscow Office is joining hands with a Facebook Private Group – New Extraordinary Women to promote Thailand among digital nomads throughout the month of February. It highlights stories of businesswomen who live and have business in Phuket. It is also working again with Russia’s celebrity influencer, Ms. Irina Ponaroshkum, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Ms. Ponaroshkum is visiting Thailand on the TAT Moscow Office’s invitation for the 12th consecutive year. Her travel activities in Thailand, from document preparation and flight booking to quarantine and happy DIY activity will be posted regularly on her Instagram account. She will be spending over two months on Ko Phangan, enjoying health and wellness experiences, especially yoga.







Middle East

TAT Dubai Office, in partnership with Centara Hotels and Resorts as well as golf courses in Thailand, is promoting the “Golf Quarantine Package 2021” from 15 February to 15 August for travellers from low-risk countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.







Scandinavia

TAT Stockholm Office is preparing promotional materials to promote travel to Thailand once international travel is available again, focusing on responsible tourism, health and wellness, and nature and space. It is also arranging webinars with strategic partners, including Singapore Airlines on 11 February, 2021; Emirates on 18 March, 2021, and Suomen Matkatoimistoalan Liitto (SMAL), an association of the Finnish travel industry on 24 March, 2021. In addition, it was in discussion with Ving Nordic to promote travel to Thailand in winter 2021 as well as during summer 2021-2022.







Western Europe

TAT London Office hosted an online “A Taste of Thailand” via Zoom Meeting, inviting a Thai celebrity chef to show how to cook two of Thailand’s favourite dishes – spicy beef salad and spicy basil prawn. The virtual event also included pub quizzes with prizes from Chang Beer, Monsoon Valley Wine, and Rosa’s Thai Café. The event attracted 110 bloggers and influencers who tried their hands at cooking the two Thai dishes and posted on social media with #ThrowbackThailand along with popular captions: “I Miss Thailand” or “Please Take Me Back to Thailand.”







TAT Paris Office has produced a video clip sending a message of love during Valentine’s Day from Thai people in different professions that French tourists normally meet when travelling in Thailand. They included hotel staff, street food vendors, 7/11 convenience store attendants, and tuk-tuk drivers.

TAT Frankfurt Office is planning to organise a webinar on responsible tourism for travel agents and tour operators in Austria, promoting six tour routes: Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai-Nan, Kanchanaburi-Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi-Trat, Krabi-Trang, and Nakhon Si Thammarat-Phatthalung.











