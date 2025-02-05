Tiger Woods says ‘without her, his success would not have been possible’

American golfer Tiger Woods has lost his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away at the age of 80.

Woods announced the loss of his mother through a post on social media platform X on Tuesday morning (U.S. time) but did not disclose the cause of death. He described her as a significant driving force in his life, recalling how she used to drive him to junior golf tournaments across California and stood by his side throughout his journey to becoming a 15-time major champion and global golf icon.







In his post, Woods expressed that his mother was a force of nature, with an undeniable spirit. She was his biggest fan and greatest supporter, and without her, his success would not have been possible. He emphasized that she was deeply loved by many, especially her beloved grandchildren, Sam and Charlie, while also requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was among the many who expressed condolences over Kultida Woods’ passing. He posted on Truth Social, calling her an incredible influence on Tiger Woods. (TNA)































