Three more Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand has reported three new Covid-19 confirmed cases, raising the total cases in the country to 40.





Deputy prime minister and public health ministry, Anutin Charnvirakul said in the press briefing on Wednesday that the new case is a 65-year-old man, who returned from Hokkaido on Feb 20.

He blamed the patient for failing to follow the public health ministry instruction after he did not disclose his travel history to a country at risk of the coronavirus infection when he sought medical treatment.

His action caused trouble to others, having contact with him. About 40 medical staff at the first hospital he visited had to undergo the tests for the virus. His grandson went to school, prompting the Phraharuthai Donmuang school to close for disinfection and to prevent the spread of the disease.

It may have caused super-spread without good containment measures, he said.

Another two new patients are his 64-year-old wife and his 8-year-old grandson.

The public health minister confirmed the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand remains in phase two where human-to-human transmissions were reported in the country but it has not yet reached 3 with mass infections in the country.

