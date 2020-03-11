Three more COVID-19 cases, found associated with Italy, confirmed in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has reported that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Europe is starting to change. Meanwhile, Thailand has reported three more confirmed cases on March 10. The three cases are associated with Italy. Members of the public have been advised to exercise more caution when traveling to European countries.







The Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, Dr. Sopon Iamsirithawon, said on Tuesday the global situation is beginning to change. While the COVID-19 infections in China are apparently decreasing, the virus is spreading dramatically in Europe, especially in Italy.

The 51st case in Thailand is a 41-year-old woman. She was in close contact with the 45th patient, who was infected in Italy. The 52nd and 53rd cases are a couple. The wife, aged 46, recently returned from Italy. As she followed the Ministry of Public Health’s guidelines, she did not have contact with anyone except her husband.

Of the 53 confirmed cases, 33 patients have recovered and have been discharged. Nineteen other patients are still being treated in hospitals. Each of them was infected in other countries. People have been advised to exercise more caution when traveling to Europe. They should strictly follow all safety measures. If they cannot postpone their travel, they should check on the situation in advance.

There are no 4,682 people in quarantine, with 2,844 people having been allowed to return home. A quarantine facility at Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi province is looking after 188 Thai workers who returned from South Korea. None of them has any symptoms of the virus.

Loading…

The Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Paisarn Dunkum, commented on the Ministry of Public Health’s announcements related to alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cosmetics. The purpose is not to prohibit cosmetics companies from producing alcohol-based hand sanitizers, but the ministry wants these products to contain at least 70% alcohol, which makes them suitable for disinfection. The general public can rest assured that alcohol-based hand sanitizers on the market are effective in killing bacteria and viruses. Producers and importers who fail to comply are subject to two years in prison and a 200,000-baht fine.

Vendors selling hand sanitizers with less than 70% alcohol are subject to six months in prison or a 50,000 baht fine, or both.











