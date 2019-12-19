Three Koreans arrested for hosting online gambling

BANGKOK, Dec 16 – Three South Korean fugitives have been arrested in Thailand after fleeing their home country and running gambling website peakb47.com.

The three men entered Thailand in October last year on tourist visas, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt General Sompong Chingduang said in a press briefing on Monday.

They were arrested inside an upscale condominium in Bangkok’s Rama III Road.

The gambling website had over THB60 million in circulation with gamblers placing bets from South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, he said.