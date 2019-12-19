TAT Countdown in Second-Tier Provinces

BANGKOK, Dec 17 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organize the New Year countdown events at six second-tier provinces to promote domestic tourism market.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT governor, said six second-tier provinces are Sukhothai, Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaew, Kalasin and Phatthalung.

The countdown campaign in second tier provinces is expected to attract about 225,000 Thai tourists, generating income of about 500 million baht.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 celebrations will be arranged under the eco-friendly theme to preserve cultural values and uniqueness of Thai tradition.

In Bangkok, the TAT main countdown event will be held at Iconsiam.

During the 2020 countdown events across the country, TAT predicts overall tourism expenditure will be more than 23 billion baht.

TAT projects more than 3.16 million Thai people will travel during the five-day New Year holiday from Dec 28 to Jan 1 as they will return home in provinces for celebrations with their families.