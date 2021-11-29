Thousands pack Bangsue Grand Station for Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations

People flocked into the Bang Sue Grand Station to receive COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna after free jabs of the vaccines were offered free of charge from Nov 26.

Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the Institute of Dermatology Thailand and the Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station, said many people arrived at the station over the past two days for free inoculation with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and no one discarded vaccination queues following reports on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.







The Central Vaccination Center will offer first jabs until Dec 7 and then will give second and third jabs only to the people who registered for the vaccination until Dec 28. The center will be closed during the New Year transition and reopen on either Jan 10 or 15, 2022. (TNA)



























