Thammasat University commemorates October 6 massacre

The Student Network Group organized a commemorative event for 47th Anniversary of the October 6 massacre at Thammasat University, Tha Phrachan campus. The alms giving ceremony was held in the morning. Participants then laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial ground in remembrance of thse who lost their life in the mass pro-democracy movement in 1976. Both government and opposition politicians joined the activity as well as representatives of various organizations in civil society. (TNA)

































