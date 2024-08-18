Thaksin’s parole ends after his daughter elected Thailand’s prime minister

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra ended his parole on August 18, following inclusion in a royal pardon that affected 7,500 prisoners on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday. The pardon comes shortly after Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was elected Thailand’s youngest prime minister two days earlier.







Thaksin, who returned to Thailand last August after 15 years in self-exile, had his original eight-year sentence for various charges from his 2001-2006 tenure reduced to one year by an earlier royal pardon. Despite conditions restricting direct political activity under his parole, he has remained a significant influence in Thai politics, particularly through his role within the Pheu Thai Party.

His parole ending aligns with a politically charged atmosphere in Thailand, further amplified by Paetongtarn’s recent ascension to leadership. (NNT)





































