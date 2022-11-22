Thais satisfied with APEC 2022: Poll

The majority of people in Thailand are satisfied with the hosting of 2022 APEC events, according to a poll, while the Thai government has thanked the general public for being good hosts.

A survey commissioned by Bangkok-based polling agency Super Poll shows that 85.6% of the surveyed samples believe Thailand received many benefits from hosting these meetings, while 82.5% are satisfied with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s work, who they believe to be a key person behind the success.







The poll indicates that the success of APEC events will benefit the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery, with 65.8% of the surveyed samples highly confident that the Thai economy will improve within the next 6 months.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the results reflected the general public’s confidence in the Prime Minister. She said the meetings met the set goals and allowed the world community to see Thailand’s strengths.







Many economic leaders from Asia-Pacific expressed admiration towards APEC meetings in Thailand, such as Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong who admired the creativity and beauty of Thai cuisine, while President of France Emmanuel Macron pledged his support for the conservation of historical attractions in Thailand and voiced his admiration for Thailand’s soft power such as Muay Thai, street food culture, and tourism. (NNT)







































