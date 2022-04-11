Thais invited to foster wild animals

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation invites people to donate to its “Foster Parents” project to help the wild animals that were rescued and those which it keeps for breeding.

Phadet Laithong, director of the department’s Wildlife Conservation Office, said the department kept more than 26,000 wild animals that were stray, injured, rescued, handed by former owners or their closed zoos or kept for breeding.



He said that the number of wild animals rescued from traffickers was rising because of serious suppression and the department had to keep parts of them because they were too weak to be rehabilitated for their return to the wild.

The department thus invited governmental organizations, the private sector, charities, groups of people and individuals to help such animals by donating to the project’s Krungthai Bank account number 980-216-5379 until Dec 31, 2022, Mr Phadet said. (TNA)





































