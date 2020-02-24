‘Thais Help Thais’ fights Covid-19 crisis, revives economy

BANGKOK – The Minister of Tourism and Sports says that the COVID-19 outbreak has reduced the number of Chinese tourists by 90 percent and the number of foreign tourists has reduced by over 60 percent. He has called on Thai people to spend money as usual and shop and travel in Thailand.







ICONSIAM has worked with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to organize a campaign “ICONSIAM, Thais Help Thais”, which is aimed at allowing those in the tourism industry to set up booths for free of charge to offer services . The offers include air tickets for domestic flights at discounted prices starting at 999 baht. Also, leading hotels will offer discounted room rates and food and beverage coupons.

Moreover, all outlets inside the shopping mall will offer discounts up to 90 percent. The event will run from today until March 1 on M floor, ICONSIAM.

Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, emphasized that the most important thing now is that Thai people have to help each other by shopping at malls and travel in the country as it will show confidence that the Thai public health system can still contain the situatio.

As for the economic stimulus measures, the government is currently considering the guidelines, especially for the Taste Shop Spend Campaign Phase 4, which will be launched soon as is considered necessary at this time because the government must do whatever it takes to generate the largest amount of cash flow in the country.

