Thais fill up full-time and part-time job vacancies during reopening

The Department of Employment has sourced 56,138 full-time job vacancies and 1,255 part-time vacancies from the private sector to help the unemployed during the Covid-19 crisis period.

The most recruited full-time positions are industrial workers, assembly workers, couriers, sales agents, customer service workers, shop assistants and warehouse keepers. The most popular part-time positions are couriers, cook assistants, customer service agents and shop assistants, allowing people from all backgrounds to apply.





Department Director-General Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul said he has ordered officers from employment offices 1-10 in Bangkok and provincial employment offices to survey their hiring demands. During February, 114,101 new unemployed registered for lay-off financial aid via the website while 487,143 people updated their unemployment status.

The job seekers can find jobs on the recruitment website smartjob.doe.go.th to avoid mass gatherings but they can also seek assistance from Smart Job Centers in all Bangkok and provincial employment offices. (NNT)













