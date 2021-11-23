Thailand’s vaccination program on students aged 12-18 hitting the target

More than 90% of 4.6 million students nationwide who have given consent for COVID-19 vaccination have now received their first dose. Meanwhile, the prime minister is reminding schools to rigorously observe disease prevention measures so school areas may be kept Covid-free.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed that since the October 4th kick-off date for COVID-19 vaccination of students aged 12-18, the number of students who expressed their willingness to get vaccinated has risen to 4.6 million out of 5.8 million students country-wide. 3,686,476 students or 90.75% of those who have given consent have received the first dose of the vaccine. 1,640,270 students have received the second shot.







The Central Vaccination Center at Bangsue Grand Station in Bangkok is extending its vaccination service for children enrolled in non-formal education, those not currently studying, and those who were unable to receive a vaccine from the service points set up at schools. The Pfizer vaccine will be used as the first shot, and people aged 12-18 years of any nationality may receive walk-in service at the vaccination center from now until December 8. However, the youths must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must possess written consent from parents.



Mr. Thanakorn said the prime minister has expressed his concern for the school students and personnel, and wanted schools to observe the ‘Safety Zone in School’ measure and the students to uphold strict public health practices, in order for on-site learning to be safe. (NNT)



























