Thailand’s upper regions, including Bangkok and Pattaya, warned of summer storms and heavy rain

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for upper Thailand, including Bangkok and Pattaya, to brace for summer storms, featuring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas.

The Department said that upper Thailand will experience severe weather conditions characterized by thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and potential lightning strikes. Bangkok and popular tourist areas like Pattaya are advised to monitor weather updates closely and prepare for sudden changes.







Residents should exercise caution, avoid traveling through storm-affected areas and regions prone to frequent flooding, especially in low-lying zones where drainage may be slow, leading to short-term flooding. People are also urged to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards during storms.

Farmers are advised to reinforce their crops and agricultural structures and take protective measures for their livestock. Everyone is encouraged to take extra care of their health during this period of changing weather conditions.

The severe weather is caused by a moderate high-pressure system from China spreading over Vietnam and the South China Sea, combined with southeasterly and southwesterly winds covering upper Thailand, where temperatures remain hot to very hot.



Meanwhile, the southern region, including provinces along the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, will see heavy rain in some areas. Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 meter in height, rising to more than 2 meters in stormy areas. Small boats and fishing vessels are advised to avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

In addition, the accumulation of dust and haze in the North and Northeast remains moderate to rather high, due to weak winds, potentially affecting air quality. (TNA)

































