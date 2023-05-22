Thailand’s traditional sarong or pha khao ma to be registered as intangible cultural heritage with UNESCO

The government has confirmed plans to register Thailand’s traditional sarong, known as the pha khao ma, as an intangible cultural heritage with UNESCO to promote Thai culture at the international level.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-O-Cha expects the pha khao ma to become a successful item for promoting Thai soft power after Thai dance performances featuring the traditional attire received global attention on May 6 during World Dance Day 2023.







The first of two performances showed how Thai villagers wore the traditional cloth in their daily lives, while the second featured dancers wearing traditional clothing from all regions of the kingdom.

The spokesperson added that the two shows drew massive applause and many foreign attendees asked the dancers to pose for photos with them.







The Cabinet resolved in February to consider registering the loincloth with UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.

Anucha noted that the premier wants all government agencies to raise the profile of the pha khao ma as part of ongoing efforts to further promote Thai culture to the world. (NNT)















