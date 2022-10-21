Thailand’s southern islands are among the top 10 best islands in Asia to visit in 2022

According to Condé Nast Traveller, a top travel magazine in the United States, beautiful islands in Thailand — including Koh Samui, Koh Phuket, and the PP islands — are ranked in the top ten, as shown in the following list:

Koh Samui, in 3rd place, with a score of 92.13;

Phuket, in 5th place, with 90.88;

Koh Phi Phi, in 10th place, with 76.41.







From 1 October 2022, Thailand is now fully open to travelers with no entry restrictions, as COVID-19 has been reclassified from a “dangerous infectious disease” to an “infectious disease under watch.” The tourism industry has been seeing signs of recovery after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector now expects around 11.7 million international visitors this year and revenues of 620 billion baht. (PRD)

































