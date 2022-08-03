Thailand’s Office of Attorney-General says cocaine charge against ‘Boss Vorayuth’ ends

A cocaine abuse charge against Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya was automatically dropped because of a new narcotic law, according to the Office of the Attorney-General.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, said the old Narcotics Act B.E. 2522 set imprisonment terms ranging from six months to three years for cocaine abusers. The jail terms require a 10-year statute of limitations.







The case of Boss happened on Sept 3, 2012, and previously its ten-year statute of limitations would end on Sept 3 this year.

The new Narcotics Code set the jail term of no longer than one year for cocaine abuse and thus its statute of limitations is reduced to five years based on the shortened imprisonment term. Consequently, the cocaine case of Mr Vorayuth was automatically dropped.



Mr Prayut said that there was only one charge left for Mr Vorayuth, reckless driving causing death. The offence is liable to a jail term of up to 10 years and provides for a 15-year statute of limitations which will expire on Sept 3, 2027.

Mr Vorayuth faced the charge as his Ferrari car fatally hit a police sergeant major of Thong Lor police station on Sukhumvit Road near his residence in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012. (TNA)































