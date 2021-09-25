Thailand’s new ‘We Travel Together’ phase includes hotel room and air ticket discounts

The third phase of the We Travel Together program has opened for registrations, with successful registrants able to to book rooms from October 8 for travel between October 15 and the start of next year.







Registration at เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com began at 6am today with 2 million openings. Criteria for participation in the program were maintained from the first and second phases with registrants required to be Thai citizens over the age of 18. Eligible participants receive a state supplement on hotel bookings of up to 40% of their room cost or up to 3,000 baht per night, and 40% on air tickets along with 600 baht per day in food vouchers.



Phase 3 adds 2 million vacancies to the campaign on top of the 5.7 million openings made available during the first and second phases, which generated 24 billion baht in overall circulation. Along with the new Travel Across Thailand program, the state is looking to facilitate 90 million trips.







The 80,000 businesses that took part in the first rounds of the campaign will have to comply with stricter new regulations if they wish to proceed. They include tourism destinations, OTOP shops, spas and shuttles. (NNT)



























