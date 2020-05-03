Thailand’s National Park sees uptick in animal activity during closure

PHETCHABUN-The closure of many national parks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, has allowed recuperation of their ecosystems, with Thung Salaeng Luang National Park reporting increased sightings of animals.







A family of wild boars was filmed frolicking in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park after officials setup a camera system to capture animals during the day and at night.

The boars were seen in Nang Phaya field of Khao Kho district in Phetchabun province, near a savannah area.

Their appearance is considered a sign of natural recuperation in the national park, aided by its closure due to the COVID-19 situation. Other wildlife species recently spotted include bears, foxes, deer and hedgehogs, all of which have shown heightened activity in the absence of park visitors.(NNT)











