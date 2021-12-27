Thailand’s Minister of Industry order tighter controls on industrial emissions

The Minister of Industry has ordered the strict monitoring of factory activity throughout this winter season, prioritizing the inspection of combustion-based processes at manufacturing plants.

Factories using boilers and smelting facilities or concrete mixing processes risk emitting PM2.5 dust particles and raising overall air pollution levels in Bangkok and its vicinity. Efforts are currently underway to inspect 2,570 factories by the end of this year, with businesses advised to plan and supervise their operations accordingly to ensure compliance with emissions regulations.







Proactive measures have already been taken to inspect industrial zones by measuring dust particle levels at plants and analyzing their potential impact on surrounding communities. Violators will face punitive measures, including the possible suspension of operations.



Authorities say they are prepared to accelerate the advancement of remote monitoring systems and enhance related laws pertaining to factories that pose potential air pollution hazards. These include requiring the installation of continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) that report real-time data to authorities. (NNT)



























