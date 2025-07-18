Thailand’s legendary Full-Moon Party on Ko Pha-ngan shines as nation ranks 3rd most fun worldwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has emerged as the third “Most Fun Country in the World” and is the only Asian country in the top ten ranking, according to a global perception survey conducted in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

“Fun” is one attribute within the broader “Adventure” category in the U.S. News “Best Countries in the World” ranking. In the “Most Fun Country in the World” competition, Thailand achieved a score of 91.3, giving it third place globally and reaffirming its reputation for fun with food, beautiful beaches, and nightlife scenes, especially the full-moon party on Ko Pha-ngan. Thailand also ranks fifth in the category of Adventure with a score of 90.1, revealing another color in the tourism spectrum.

The list of the top ten fun countries in the world includes, from number 1, Spain, Brazil, Thailand, Italy, Mexico, Greece, Australia, Portugal, New Zealand, and France. (PRD)



































