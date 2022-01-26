Thailand’s legalization of cannabis and hemp will go into effect in 120 days

The government of Thailand has officially legalized cannabis and hemp through the removal of these plans from the national narcotics list.

The Narcotics Control Board on Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam approved the removal of cannabis and hemp from Schedule 5 of the national narcotics list, as proposed by the Ministry of Public Health. With the removal of these two articles, Schedule 5 of the narcotics list will still contain opium, magic mushrooms, and cannabis extract with more than 0.2% THC content.







Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said his Bhumjaithai Party would submit a cannabis and hemp bill to the parliament on Wednesday, adding that the party will continue to push forward the enactment of this bill.

Once passed, the cannabis and hemp law will go into effect after 120 days after being published on the royal gazette, effectively allowing the general public to cultivate the plants.



With this proposed law, villagers will have to notify the relevant authorities before planting cannabis or hemp. Any private cultivation of these plants before this law goes into effect is considered illegal. (NNT)



























