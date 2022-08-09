Thailand’s idle minimum wage may see 5-8% increase in October

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he would propose a minimum wage increase to the cabinet in September.

He said he ordered the permanent secretary for labour to discuss the issue with provincial tripartite wage committees and they concluded new minimum wages for all provinces. Increments in provinces would not be the same and it was impossible for wages to rise nationwide at the same time because their gross domestic products were different, Mr Suchart said.







Wage increments would be 5-8% depending on GDPs and inflation, the minister said.

Mr Suchart said new wages were earlier intended to take effect early next year but he would like them to begin on Oct 1 because wages had remained unchanged for over a year while the government had tried to cope with COVID-19 and minimize layoffs.

He was discussing the possibility with employers' organizations. It was the right time to raise wages because the prices of consumer products already rose, Mr Suchart said. (TNA)


























