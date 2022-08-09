Thailand to explore railway network connecting Nong Khai to Vientiane, Laos

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is heading a high-level team of government officials to Laos to explore the development of a railway connecting Thailand, Laos and China.

The Thai delegation slated to visit Laos from August 30 to September 1 is expected to participate in a meeting with high-ranking Laotian officials and businesspeople to discuss the development of a railway network connecting Nong Khai province to Vientiane, Laos.







The transport minister will be accompanied by officials from Thailand’s Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Commerce, Industry, and Public Health, as well as a team of private sector representatives.

Minister Saksayam said the visit aims to examine locations along the proposed route for transport and infrastructure development between Thailand and Laos, adding that any future railway will be of enormous advantage to both nations.







According to the minister, the Department of Highways has been tasked with designing the second Mekong-spanning bridge between Nong Khai and Vientiane to promote cross-border transport using dual-track and high-speed rail systems. The project’s research is anticipated to take around six months to complete.

He also said a separate research project is being conducted to ensure the compatibility of Thailand’s current rail system with those utilized for the China-Laos railway network. (NNT)

























