Thailand’s Govt. alert on COVID-19 preventive face mask hoarding

BANGKOK – The supply of face masks is reported to be disrupted by panic buy and hoarding. To ensure availability to those needing them, the Ministry of Commerce is enforcing stricter measures requiring those in possession of face masks over a certain quantity to report to the Department of Internal Trade. This is in addition to the current requirement for traders, manufacturers, and exporters to report their inventory.





This morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit called a meeting with the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services to find a measure against face mask hoarding, and to determine the quantity considered reasonable for individual possession.

This new measure will apply at first to the general public and companies that are not related to the pharmaceutical trade, as well as online and offline sellers.

The measure was initiated after several social media posts where posters claimed to have a stack of face masks ready to be sold at a high price. Once in effect, any persons selling face masks at unreasonable prices, or holding a big quantity of face masks without informing the authorities, will be punishable by law.

As for the production of surgical masks, all production lines in the country are now working at full capacity, increasing the national production yield to 38 million pieces per month. All of these new masks will now be entirely managed by the Ministry of Commerce’s management center, which will ensure more efficient and inclusive distribution. The Commerce Ministry previously required manufacturers to send 40-45 percent of their products to the center.

The Ministry of Commerce will be holding discussions with the Ministry of Public Health, private hospitals, and the manufacturers to prioritize distribution to those who are most in need.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Permanent Secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit, said today the ministry has already held talk with the Ministry of Public Health, the Food and Drugs Administration, the Thai Pharmacies Association, the Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society, the Royal Thai Police, and the Technology Crime Suppression Division to address mask shortages.







He said the authorities have reached an agreement to control the product from the point of production, with officials from the Ministry of Commerce deployed to factories regulating the inventory and production capacity.

On the higher manufacturing cost, the Department of Internal Trade will be offering help, ensuring that factories can produce surgical masks for sale at 2.5 baht per piece. The government may also offer special support for companies that wish to import more machinery to increase their production capacity.







The Ministry of Commerce’s permanent secretary has declined to comment regarding a complaint from the Private Hospitals’ Association regarding surgical mask shortages at hospitals, saying that this is a matter for the Ministry of Public Health to manage, while any persons who want to export face masks must file for advance approval, except for patients holding a medical certificate.

The Ministry of Commerce has already filed charges against those gouging the price of face masks in 31instances, and those not properly displaying the price in 20 cases.











