Thailand’s fuel supply stabilizes after depot inspections confirm no irregularities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Government officials have affirmed that the country’s fuel situation is improving after inspections found no irregularities at major oil depots, easing public concerns over supply.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said inspections by the Department of Special Investigation and energy agencies covered eight depots operated by companies including PTT, Bangchak, and Shell, as well as facilities in Khlong Toei, Lam Luk Ka, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon. The checks found no issues in fuel volumes or distribution processes.

Officials said temporary shortages in some areas were driven by a sharp rise in demand, with diesel consumption increasing from about 65 to 66 million liters per day to as high as 100 million liters on some days. Distribution constraints, including delivery cycles through pipelines, tanker trucks, and marine transport, also contributed to delays at certain service stations.

The situation has begun to improve after fuel transport operations were extended to 24 hours a day, with the number of affected stations expected to decline within a few days. Authorities said crude imports of about 3.3 to 3.4 billion liters, along with increased refinery output, are sufficient to meet demand, while additional measures such as easing reserve requirements are being prepared to further stabilize supply. (NNT)



































