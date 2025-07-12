Thailand’s Foreign Minister pushes regional connectivity, trade, and tech ties at ASEAN meetings

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related sessions, where regional cooperation, economic ties, and security concerns are under discussion. On the sidelines, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Both countries agreed to organize events throughout the year and pursue closer collaboration in trade, connectivity, and advanced industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.







Minister Maris also attended the ASEAN–United Kingdom Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where discussions addressed transnational crime, economic development, public health, education, digital infrastructure, and preparations for the fifth anniversary of ASEAN–UK Dialogue Relations in 2026.

At the ASEAN–European Union Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, participants examined regional security, trade growth, clean energy, and digital transition. Ministers reviewed existing partnerships and explored new avenues for cooperation in addressing cross-border challenges. Discussions also addressed the importance of maintaining open trade routes and establishing reliable energy and technology systems.



Maris outlined three areas for expanded cooperation with the EU, expressing his support for policy exchange and project collaboration aligned with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. He also encouraged stronger energy connections across Southeast Asia through the development of the regional power grid and multilateral electricity trade. In the area of technology, Maris advocated for coordinated cybersecurity efforts and more robust regional measures to combat online scams and fraud. (NNT)







































