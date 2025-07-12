Thai government highlights public welfare, economic diplomacy, and digital access in weekly update

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub on July 12, outlined a broad range of government actions aimed at improving public welfare, strengthening the economy, and reinforcing national security. The Government House Complaint Center (1111) remains open for citizens to report grievances, including nominee holdings, unauthorized land use, and forged documentation. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, in collaboration with the Comptroller General’s Department, has confirmed the ongoing disbursement of the 600 baht monthly child welfare subsidy for newborns, with over 1.4 billion baht transferred this July. Registration is available through the Department of Children and Youth website, the “Ngoen Dek” and “Thang Rath” apps, or in person at district offices in Bangkok, Pattaya City Hall, and local administrative offices in other provinces, regardless of household registration.







To support those without smartphones, the Cabinet approved a project to identify and assist these individuals, ensuring better access to digital services such as the “ThaID” application, which stores citizen identification and household data for use in services such as airport check-ins. The government also extended the validity of work permits for Myanmar nationals, allowing them to remain in Thailand until February 13, 2026.

A major change in public transportation will take effect on October 1, with a flat fare of 20 baht introduced across all electric train lines in Bangkok and its surrounding areas. Covering 13 lines, nearly 300 kilometers, and 194 stations, this pricing model is intended to lower living expenses, boost ridership, reduce traffic congestion, and decrease air pollution. Thai citizens must register using their 13-digit national ID through the “Thang Rath” app to access the fare, with payment options including a registered Visa or Mastercard credit card or a Rabbit card.



In the cultural sector, the recently concluded SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025 presented strategies to convert Thai culture into economic value. The forum explored various areas, including art, film, fashion, design, literature, and traditional sports such as Muay Thai. Among the announced outcomes was the confirmation that the Tomorrowland music festival will be held in Chonburi in December 2026, a move expected to enhance tourism and global engagement.

Consumer protection is also receiving increased attention. On July 7, the Ministry of Industry launched the “TIS Watch” system, a 24-hour AI-driven platform designed to detect and prevent the sale of substandard products online. It scans at high speed to identify unsafe or counterfeit items, such as electrical goods and helmets. In its first five months, the system flagged nearly 100,000 suspicious links, resulting in the closure of over 2,800 and the launch of 777 legal cases. The Industry Ministry is working with the FDA, the Consumer Protection Office, and the Cyber Police to share data and improve enforcement. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious products through the “Jaeng Ut” app.



The proposed Integrated Entertainment Business Act, which included a casino element, was recently withdrawn from parliamentary review. While concerns were raised regarding the stance of international leaders on these developments, the Prime Minister clarified that no direct objections had been made. The government remains interested in models seen in Singapore and Macau, which have been credited with job creation and tourism growth. Seasonal shifts, rather than external pressures, were cited as the reason for a temporary decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, which an increase in European visitors has offset. Efforts to enhance tourist safety are ongoing, led by the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Thai Police.





Crackdowns on cross-border crime continue, particularly against call center operations. Following earlier actions at the Thai-Myanmar border, similar measures are now in place along the Cambodian border. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a key figure in Poipet and carried out coordinated raids at 19 locations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi. Agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office, are working together to dismantle these networks by cutting off utilities and access to digital infrastructure.







In economic affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira reported progress in ongoing tax negotiations with the United States. Discussions include possible deals related to Boeing aircraft purchases, oil investments, and Thai investments overseas. Officials are optimistic that an agreement will be reached before the August 1 deadline. Thailand also looks ahead to major international events, including a Formula 1 race and the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth, which features scenes filmed in the country and is expected to draw international attention. (NNT)



































