Thailand’s EEC partners with tech majors to train workers in 5G and digitalization

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC) has signed a cooperation agreement with four technology majors to initiate a digital skill drive among workers, with a target of training 40,000 workers within three years.







The four companies include 5G Catalyst Technologies, Cisco Systems (Thailand), Mavenir Systems (Thailand), and Planet Communications Asia.



EEC Secretary-General Kanit Sangsubhan said the four companies have had success in the United States in the field of digital technology. The firms will collaboratively develop workers’ digital and 5G-related skills in the EEC area, with an aim of improving the skills of 40,000 workers in three years. The collaboration is an extension of an earlier joint effort to implement 5G technology in the municipal area of Ban Chang subdistrict and turning the latter into a pilot site for a Smart City with a completely overhauled digital infrastructure. This pilot site is expected to possess 160 5G network towers by the end of the year, which will provide complete 5G coverage in Ban Chang.







According to the Secretary-General, the collaboration will also help strengthen Thai-US investments. He noted that the United States invested 160 billion USD in Thailand over the past 10 years and as much as 20 billion USD in 2020. Both countries have policies to promote a bio, circular and green economy and the EEC will be propelling these BCG policies alongside investment in targeted industries under Phase 2 of the EEC investment blueprint. Some of the investment focal points will include innovations and technologies relating to electric vehicles, logistics, medicine, 5G, and digital transformation. (NNT)



























