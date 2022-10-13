Thailand’s COVID-19 new cases on continual decline

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed about the Department of Disease Control’s report on the COVID-19 situation for the period of October 2-8, 2022 that a total of 1,914 new confirmed cases, or an average of 416 cases per day, is reported, which is a decline from 4,435 cases (an average of 634 cases per day) recorded in the previous week (September 25- October 1, 2022). The week of October 2-8 saw the total deaths of 58 persons (an average of 8 persons per day), and 410 active case patients who have developed pneumonia (225 of whom were on ventilators). From January 1, 2022, cumulative number of cases are 2,461,612, while the death toll is 11,131. Cumulative number of vaccinations across the country, as of October 8, 2022, is 142,726,489 doses (1st shot: 57,014,752, 2nd shot: 53,499,963, and 3rd shot and more: 32,211,774 doses).







With regard to the report on newfound variants, BQ.1.1, and XBB in other countries, Department of Medical Sciences affirmed that there was no single case of the new COVID-19 variants found in Thailand, while the variant found mostly in Thailand is BA.5, which is in line with the global COVID-19 situation.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, although the Government has downgraded COVID-19 to a “communicable disease under surveillance” from October 1 onward, Ministry of Public Health, through Department of Medical Sciences, has continued to closely monitor viral mutation, which has, so far, not been detected. Nevertheless, the Government would like to reiterate the importance of booster shots of the vaccine, especially for the 608 groups of people. From October 12, 2022 onward, the COVID-19 vaccine will also be given to the kids between 6 months and 4 years of age. Approx 400,000 children have registered in advance for the vaccine. (PRD)

































