Thailand’s Coronavirus cases rise to 25

BANGKOK – Thailand has confirmed six more cases of new coronavirus, four Thais and two Chinese tourists, bringing the country’s tally to 25.





Public Health Ministry officials announced Tuesday evening that among the four Thais was a married couple who recently travelled to Japan. The other two are drivers who had been in contacts with Chinese tourists.

The ministry has coordinated Japanese authorities for investigation into the infected couple.

Conditions of five of these new patients had already improved; if the next test results were negative they will be discharged, officials said.

However, the other case, a 70-year-old driver, was complicated. He had been transferred from a private hospital in Samut Prakan province on Monday with tuberculosis before tested positive for the coronavirus, they said.

Responding to a media report that a South Korean patient is found to have infected with the virus after returning from Thailand, the Ministry says it has contacted South Korean authorities via World Health Organization’s mechanism.

The Ministry sought more information in order to investigate, officials said, whether it was the case or a local transmission.

The Ministry also reported earlier on Tuesday that seven more people have been placed under surveillance.

Of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand, eight have recovered and discharged while 11 are being hospitalized.