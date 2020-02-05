‘Big Cleaning Week’ campaign launched amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry has launched a “Big Cleaning Week” campaign to promote sanitation at public places amid the coronavirus outbreak.





In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, Public Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said the campaign was aimed to increase public awareness on infectious disease prevention.

Big Cleaning Week would involve health officials and volunteers helping people improve sanitation and hygiene of public bus, taxi, train, offices, restaurants and so on, he said.

Meanwhile, face mask shortage has been reported at some locations as the government decided to put face mask along with hand sanitizer on the price control list.

Whichai Phochanakij, Director-General of the Internal Trade Department of the Commerce Ministry, said manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers had to inform the Department the production cost, sales prices, production volume, export and import volume and stocks as wells as price labels.

It is the latest measures to deal with the virus outbreak which the Ministry has said will be temporary ones.

The demand for the face masks has surged to 50 million pieces per month after the new virus outbreak from 30 million pieces a month previously, according to the Ministry.

Thailand produces about 30 million pieces of face mask a month.

The Department of Disease Control on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of new coronavirus in Thailand, four Thais and two Chinese tourists, bringing the country’s total to 25.